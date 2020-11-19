Here's the latest on COVID-19 in the North
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, CBC North will work to keep track of the latest confirmed cases in each territory here.
Nunavut
- The total confirmed cases as of Nov. 24 are 144, with 142 active.
- On Monday, Nunavut entered the first full week of its "circuit-breaker lockdown" following a spike in COVID-19 cases.
- Nine new cases were reported in Arviat on Tuesday and one in Rankin Inlet.
- The Nunavut government has a COVID-19 press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. ET Wednesday. Follow it here.
Northwest Territories
- The Northwest Territories has 15 confirmed cases in total, all of which have since recovered as of Nov. 24, according to the government's latest statistics.
- On Nov. 18 the government announced all members of an N.W.T. home must self-isolate for 14 days when a person in the home returns from travel and must self-isolate.
- On Nov. 24, a report was released from the government's COVID-19 secretariat that found the majority of respondents are in favour of seeing the government spend less on self-isolation hubs.
Yukon
- Total confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 24 is 38 with 23 recovered and one death.
- Starting Dec. 1, Premier Sandy Silver said it will be mandatory to wear a non-medical mask in all indoor public spaces. The rules will extend to all Yukoners over the age of two, with very limited exceptions, Silver said.