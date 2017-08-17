Last witness testifies in Fort Smith murder trial

A judge has heard from the last witness in the trial of a Fort Smith, N.W.T., man accused of murder.

Wilfred Abraham, 56, is accused of murdering Robert Sifton in Fort Smith two years ago. Abraham tried to plead guilty to manslaughter at the start of his trial, but the plea was rejected by the prosecutors.

On Tuesday the lone defence witness, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Marc Nesca, was the last of 22 witnesses to testify in the judge-only trial in the Northwest Territories Supreme Court.

Earlier in the trial, audio of the fatal beating on the lawn of a Warbler Crescent home the night of Aug. 18, 2018, can be heard in the background of emergency calls to police.

The frantic calls for help were played in court. One caller identified Abraham as the attacker.

The callers described an attack that went on for 15 minutes, until police arrived and tasered an unco-operative Abraham before taking him into custody.

Sifton, who was 48, had no pulse when he arrived by ambulance at the Fort Smith health centre, according to an autopsy report filed in the case. The autopsy revealed he had suffered extensive injuries as a result of the beating, including fractures to his face and skull.

Forensic analysts found blood on Abraham's shoes, t-shirt and hands, and on a five pound dumbbell that may have been used in the attack.

On Monday an RCMP DNA analyst testified that Sifton's DNA was found on three areas of the weight, and a mixed sample of DNA, likely Sifton's and Abraham's, was found on the handle.

Intent a key issue

Nesca testified via video conference about how alcohol affects people's brains to make them more impulsive and less inhibited. The testimony goes to one of the core legal differences here between manslaughter and murder: whether Abraham intended to kill the victim.

"As a person becomes increasingly intoxicated their behaviour becomes increasingly automatic," testified Nesca. He said automatic behaviour includes things we do without thinking about them, such as driving to the grocery store we've been to many times, or walking down a flight of stairs.

Nesca said alcohol overrides the executive functions in the frontal part of the brain, functions such as abstract thought, planning and goal-directed behaviour. Those executive functions also include inhibitions, or the ability to not do harmful or dangerous things.

As a person becomes increasingly intoxicated their behaviour becomes increasingly automatic.​​​ - Dr. Marc Nesca, forensic psychiatrist

Nesca said that, as alcohol erodes a person's executive functions, they begin reacting to stimuli in their immediate surroundings with little inhibition or thought about consequences.

"Alcohol selectively targets controlled processes and leaves automatic processes unaffected," said Nesca. He said that in their reactive state, intoxicated people are also more likely to dwell on and amplify real or perceived insults, leading to aggressive behaviour.

During cross-examination, crown prosecutor Brendan Green suggested that the theories about how the brain works are not as clear-cut as Nesca suggested. He used the analogy of someone getting intoxicated and getting a tattoo that they would not get while sober.

Green pointed out that, though intoxicated, the person would be aware that they are getting a tattoo, that it is permanent, and that they know they have to go to a tattoo parlour to get one.

Both sides are scheduled to give closing arguments on Thursday.