Large fire consumes government building in Gjoa Haven, no injuries reported

A territorial government building in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut was consumed by a massive fire that burned for 13 hours on Saturday, said the community's fire chief.

Hector Nagyak, the fire chief, said the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire that engulfed the government of Nunavut building.

About 12 firefighters responded to the massive blaze that started at around 11 a.m., and no injuries were reported, Nagyak said.

On Facebook, at about 6 p.m. the RCMP urged residents to shelter in place because of the fire.

Photos showed a large blaze and smoke cloud that could be seen from far away.

People in Gjoa Haven posted on social media they heard explosions coming from the engulfed building, but no officials have confirmed this.

Photos from after it was extinguished show the building largely charred and destroyed.

The RCMP posted again on Facebook at about 8 p.m. that it was safe for people to leave their homes.