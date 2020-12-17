157.4 carat diamond unearthed at Gahcho Kué diamond mine

A little piece of the Northwest Territories will be on sale soon — all 157.4 carats of it.

It's the largest "gem quality" diamond recovered at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the Northwest Territories and will be offered for sale in the first quarter of 2021.

Mountain Province Diamonds, a part owner of the mine, made the announcement Wednesday in a news release.

At the same time the company reported it had completed its fourth quarter diamond sales. During that quarter, 956,348 carats were sold raising $80.2 million. According to the news release, this sale represented a continued price recovery over the quarter with most sales categories outpacing pre-COVID-19 values.

"The diamond industry has faced immense challenges during 2020 so to end the year with such a strong sales performance is very encouraging," said Mountain Province President Stuart Brown in a statement.

"Rough diamond prices, in the larger and better-qualities have been exceptional and pleasingly we saw further improvement in the smaller and lower quality diamonds which we believe will continue to strengthen in 2021."

It's not the first large diamond recovered at the mine. In 2018 a 95 carat diamond was sold for an undisclosed amount in an online auction.

Mountain Province owns 49 per cent of the Gahcho Kué diamond mine, which is located about 280 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife. The De Beers Group owns the rest.

The Gahcho Kué mine has continued to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases of COVID-19 have been detected at the mine, but all were contained.