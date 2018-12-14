Largest diamond in North America found in N.W.T., says Dominion Diamond

A diamond pegged to be the largest known gem-quality stone found in North America was discovered at a Northwest Territories mine in October, according to Dominion Diamond Mines.

The 552-carat yellow diamond was found at Diavik Diamond Mine, according to a company news release.

"A diamond of this size is completely unexpected for this part of the world and marks a true milestone for diamond mining in North America and Canadamark diamonds overall," says the statement.

The Diavik mine is about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife. It is owned by a joint venture between Dominion Diamond and Rio Tinto.

"The astonishing gemstone was uncovered while passing through the initial screening process at Diavik's recovery plant," the news release says.

The company said the find "far surpasses" the previous record, at 187.7 carats, which was also discovered at Diavik in 2015.

The company will select a partner to cut and polish the stone, which is 33.74 mm by 54.56 mm. It doesn't yet have a value attached to it.