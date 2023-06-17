Larga Edmonton boarding home moving to bigger facility outside city, near airport

A boarding house in downtown Edmonton that provides accommodations for Northerners on medical travel is moving to a larger location near the airport in Leduc, Alta.

Larga Homes, which is owned by a joint venture including the Kitikmeot Corporation, Gwich'in Development Corporation and Nunasi Corporation, is in the process of purchasing the Stars Inn in Leduc, near the airport.

Larga Edmonton is currently located next to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in the city's downtown. But that facility has been over-capacity for the past decade, says Larga Edmonton president Casey Adlem.

"We're moving into a larger facility, a facility where everybody will have their own room and their own washroom. People have been sharing rooms for years and sharing washrooms for years and it's really not ideal," she said.

Larga will be moving from a facility that could house 58 people — two people sharing each room — to a building with 115 rooms.

Adlem said Larga has been looking at relocating for years, as the lack of space has forced them to rent hotel rooms for clients.

"Just having everybody under one roof is gonna be so much better for the staff and guests, so that if people need something in the middle of the night or if they have any emergency requirements, Larga staff is right on site to help them with anything that they need," she said.

The planned move was first reported by Cabin Radio.

Each room in the new facility will include a microwave and mini-fridge. Adlem says there will also be an indoor and outdoor play area for children and a gym.

Adlem said she has heard a mix of excitement and concerns from people.

One of the concerns is the location, being further from the hospital. Leduc is about 35 kilometres south of Edmonton.

"We've been operating out of our current location for you know, over 20 years. So I know people are concerned about the drive," she said, but added Larga will still offer shuttle services.

Adlem said she's also heard from people who are happy about the new location closer to the airport, as some visitors will no longer need to wake up at 4 a.m. for early-morning flights.

Adlem said she hopes to fully transition Larga to the new location in the next month.