Worker at Larga Baffin boarding home tests positive for COVID-19

A kitchen worker at the Larga Baffin in Ottawa has tested positive for COVID-19.

Larga Baffin is a boarding home for residents on medical travel from the Qikiqtani (Baffin) region of Nunavut.

In a press release Wednesday evening, Larga Baffin said it's working with Ottawa Public Health to "assess the potential impact to Larga Baffin staff and clients."

The employee was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and was confirmed positive on Wednesday, says the release.

It says the employee's last shift was last Friday and they were asymptomatic that day. When the employee came to work on Monday, they reported not feeling well in a daily employee health screening and were "immediately" sent home.

According to the press release, "this screening is in place to minimize risk and exposure to clients and staff."

Larga Baffin says everyone inside their building, including clients, staff and essential visitors, are required to wear a mask at all times.

"The safety and well-being of our clients and staff is our primary concern," says the organization.

"We ask that you are respectful and do not pass judgment or blame. The entire world is impacted by this pandemic," it says. "Remember we are all people dealing with the same fears and concerns."