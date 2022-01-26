Former N.W.T. nurse faces 32 months for possessing, distributing 'child sexual abuse material'

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A former Whatı̀, N.W.T. nurse will spend two years and eight months in custody for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Mario Laplante, 65, was found with thousands of images and over two-hundred hours of video of child pornography.

He was sentenced in the NT Supreme Court Tuesday to three years for possessing the materials, and an additional three years eight months and 20 days for distributing them. Those sentences are to be served concurrently. After deducting Laplante's credit from time spent in pre-trial custody, two years and eight months remain on his sentence.

Laplante was charged in August 2019 while he was working as a nurse in Whatı,̀ working and living in the community's health center.

Justice Louise Charbonneau noted that while the Criminal Code of Canada uses the term "child pornography," advocacy groups have said the the term "child sexual abuse material" better reflects that the children involved are being sexually assaulted.

While mentioning "pornography" is unavoidable considering the Criminal Code, Charbonneau said that "words matter" and she would use "child sexual abuse material" when possible.

In delivering her decision Tuesday, Charbonneau responded to comments Laplante made at a sentencing hearing earlier this year.

At the time, Laplante expressed remorse for his actions and said that as a nurse he never touched a child inappropriately and cared for all his patients to the best of his abilities.

While she said that she believes him and accepts that Laplante is remorseful, Charbonneau said those comments show a "disconnect" from the harm he caused.

She said that since accessing and distributing child abuse materials online is not "hands on," an offender might be convinced that the crimes are lower on the scale of seriousness.

Victims' expressions shows 'nothing short of torture'

Charbonneau read excerpts of victim impact statements demonstrating the ongoing fear victims face from materials continually being accessed and shared online.

One excerpt described a victim who chose to subscribe to an alert system that notified her each time her image was shared. That person took herself off the service shortly after because of the frequency of the alerts.

In reviewing a sample of the materials, Charbonneau said she was especially struck by the expression on the childrens' faces. She said that some of the children seemed confused, some resigned, others looked "dead or blank."

Charbonneau called what she saw "nothing short of torture," for the victims.

Low risk of re-offending

Charbonneau noted that Laplante has been cooperative in the investigation and that he has been seeking help.

Based on a pre-sentence report, a letter from his bail supervisor and two psychiatrists, Laplante was noted as being a low risk of re-offending.

Still, Charbonneau emphasized the seriousness of the crimes and that the sentence must reflect that.

Laplante has been married for over 20 years. The court heard that while she was shocked to learn of her husband's crimes, his wife has been supportive of his rehabilitation.

In addition to his time in prison, Laplante will be on the Sexual Offender Information Registration Act for life.

He is also prohibited from attending daycares, community centres and working and volunteering with children under 16 for a period of 10 years, except when an adult over 19 is present who is aware of his conviction.

Laplante is subject to a Peace Officer asking for access to his devices at any time. He is banned from deleting his browser history.

Charbonneau recommended Laplante be transferred to an Ontario facility in order to be closer to his wife and to continue working with the same counselling team.