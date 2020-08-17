Landslide closes Alaska Highway north of Haines Junction: RCMP

RCMP in Yukon say a landslide has covered areas of the Alaska Highway north of Haines Junction Monday.

According to an email from RCMP, it happened around 2:30 p.m. PT near the Slims River area of the highway, about an hour after Yukon's Department of Highways and Public Works went to the area due to a road wash.

Haines Junction RCMP were called to the scene to help close the highway and divert motorists after the landslide.

According to the Yukon highways 511 website, the Alaska Highway between Haines Junction and Destruction Bay — kilometre 1,637 to 1,647 — is closed because it is impassable.

CBC asked Yukon's Department of Highways and Public Works for an update, but did not receive a response. Monday was a statutory holiday in the territory.

On Monday afternoon RCMP said there wasn't cellphone reception in the area, which was making it more difficult to get information.