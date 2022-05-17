N.W.T. government to combine lands and environment departments

By April 2023, the Northwest Territories government plans to amalgamate its Environment and Natural Resources and Lands departments into a singular department.

The move aims to make it clearer who is in charge of what, cut down on delays, and streamline programs and services, according to a government news release Tuesday.

Shane Thompson, the minister responsible for both departments, said in the news release that the move "supports the evolution of the work being done in this area, and will improve program and service delivery, ultimately benefiting NWT residents."

He said managing land and natural resources is "very important" to the government.

By bringing these departments into one, the territorial government can consolidate its functions related to the Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act, the news release states.

The lands department was created in 2014 through devolution and manages all public lands in the N.W.T. including territorial and commissioner's land.

ENR promotes the "sustainable use and development of natural resources and to protect, conserve and enhance the Northwest Territories environment for the social and economic benefit of all residents," the release states.

The government says combining the two is the "next step" for land and resource management functions set up through the 2014 Devolution Agreement.

The work to make this change will be included in the 2023-24 budget.