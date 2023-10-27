Phone services restored to N.W.T. and Nunavut, says Northwestel

Northwestel says its landline and cell services to the N.W.T. and Nunavut have been restored, after a wildfire in northern B.C. knocked out service early Friday morning.

In an email at 1:45 p.m. MT, communications director Andrew Anderson said "all services" are back up and running.

He said wildfire activity had damaged fibre infrastructure, leading to the outage. The telecom is still working to repair that damage.

Anderson didn't specify which wildfire had caused the issue. There are still numerous out-of-control wildfires burning in northern B.C., including one southeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, and several to the south of Fort Liard.

It means people across the N.W.T. had difficulty contacting 911 for much of the day, among other issues.