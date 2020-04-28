Pilots need clear rules, says federal safety board, after plane goes off runway in Kugaaruk

After a Buffalo Air freighter went off the runway in Kugaaruk last year, the Transportation Safety Board is calling on Transportation Canada to publish clear rules for when an aircraft should or should not approach a runway in low visibility.

In a news release on Tuesday, it says that until this guidance is clarified, there is a risk that crews will continue to attempt unsafe landings.

In April 2020, a Buffalo Air freighter went off the runway in Kugaaruk, Nunavut, with just 400 metres of visibility, well below the minimum operating visibility of 800 metres, a report issued by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada states.

The company's Beechcraft King Air A100 was running freight from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, and landed in Kugaaruk with two flight crew on board using instrument flight rules.

Upon touchdown, the right landing gear entered deeper snow on the runway edge, and the aircraft veered right off the runway, colliding into a snowbank. The crew was uninjured, but the plane had "substantial damage," the report states.

The flight crew believed the landing was permitted because there was no approach ban at latitudes north of 60°N, the release says. Approaches to airports at this latitude are not restricted by ground visibility, but the published advisory visibility for this approach is around 2.8 kilometres.

After the accident, Buffalo Airways surveyed its pilots and found inconsistency around pilots' understanding of aerodrome visibility restrictions.

This survey revealed that in the absence of a published reduced visibility operations procedure in the Canada Flight Supplement, not all pilots knew the minimum visibility for operating at an aerodrome is 800 metres.

Transport Canada rules 'too complex'

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) report says the rules governing landing approaches in Canada are "too complex, confusing and ineffective at preventing pilots from conducting approaches that are not allowed, or banned, because they are below the minimum weather limits."

The safety board said low-visibility, such as blowing snow, during the plane's approach contributed to the incident.

In 2020, the board called on Transport Canada to simplify its rules and create a mechanism that would stop approaches and landings that are, in fact, banned.

Transport Canada responded that it was forming a group to draft a proposed amendment that would update approach ban regulations.

The TSB says until those recommendations are fully addressed, there is a risk that crews will take approaches that are unsafe.