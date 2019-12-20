Landing gear came down too early TSB says of Buffalo Airways forced landing

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has completed its investigation into the forced landing of a Buffalo Airways DC-3 near Hay River, N.W.T., earlier this year.

The investigation, described by the TSB as "limited-scope," concludes that landing gear was extended early during an emergency return flight to the Merlyn Carter Airport in Hay River on May 3, preventing the aircraft from maintaining altitude or airspeed.

That resulted in an emergency landing.

The report was not designed to assign blame, but its author stressed the importance for pilots to follow established protocols and procedures, even in stressful emergency situations.

On May 3, Buffalo Airways flight 169 made a forced landing at 8 a.m. shortly after take-off. After mechanical problems with an engine developed, the crew attempted to return to the Hay River airport, but were unable to complete the manoeuvre.

The pilot and co-pilot — the only occupants of the plane — were not injured when they touched down with landing gear retracted, approximately 6.5 kilometres south of the airport. The plane was "substantially damaged."

Investigators from the TSB were sent to Hay River three days later to begin their investigation.

The report says the forced landing began when the left engine malfunctioned during the aircraft's climb to cruising altitude. Upon noting the malfunction, the flight captain requested an emergency return to the Hay River airport.

During the return, the crew turned off the left engine after "smoke and oil were observed, and abnormal sounds were heard coming from the ... engine." The TSB report notes the aircraft flight manual doesn't describe "procedures for abnormal engine indicators."

The crew next completed the descent checklist and began the approach checklist, but "due to the escalating emergency" were not able to complete the second checklist, which included the landing briefing.

The co-pilot noticed a landing gear gauge was showing zero pressure. He mentioned it to the captain, who then told the co-pilot to "prep the gear." According to the report, the co-pilot then extended the landing gear, something "the captain did not expect because the aircraft had not started its final approach and the airport had not been visually acquired."

The airplane lost speed and became sluggish, so the captain ordered the landing gear retracted. The right engine was then powered to "maximum takeoff power" to no effect.

The crew heard "abnormal sounds and felt vibrations" from the remaining engine.

Side view of the Buffalo Airways DC-3 outside of Hay River, N.W.T. (Submitted by Transportation Safety Board of Canada)

They then prepared for an emergency landing and successfully brought the plane down in muskeg on K'atl'odeeche First Nation land.

Conclusions

Both the pilot and co-pilot were fully qualified and certified for flight. The aircraft was certified and operating within established "regulations and approved procedures." The flight had no cockpit voice recorder, and was not required to have one.

The plane was not overweight, an issue with a previous Buffalo Airways passenger flight that crash landed at the Yellowknife airport in 2015.

The TSB did not investigate the cause of the engine failure, nor did investigators examine the source of abnormal sounds crew members said they heard from the right engine shortly before landing.

The report concluded that "the aircraft's airspeed and altitude could not be maintained, primarily because of the increased drag when the landing gear was extended early in the approach."

The TSB noted that Buffalo Airways' standard operating procedures are in accordance with the aircraft's operating manual. It also said in the case of an engine failure, pilots should keep landing gear up until the aircraft is on "final approach and at safe altitude."

In this case, the landing gear had been extended and retracted before the landing runway was in sight.

"This highlights the need to follow SOPs [standard operating procedures] and use standard phraseology, as well as the importance of checklist discipline, during an emergency," the report states.