Landa Aviation cancels flights between Hay River and Yellowknife

Landa Aviation announced it will no longer be offering flights between Hay River and Yellowknife as of Feb. 15 in a press release on Friday.

The company is also making changes that will start on Jan. 15. Landa Aviation will no longer be flying on Tuesdays, and on the remaining days they will be continuing the 7:45 a.m. departure from Hay River and the 6:00 p.m. departure out of Yellowknife.

Landa Aviation said those who booked a flight on Tuesdays or the 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. flights should contact the office and they will "try our best to reschedule your reservation."

The company will no longer be offering quick tickets as of today, but it will offer quick ticket customers the same rate on individually priced tickets.

Anyone with quick tickets is encouraged to use them before Feb. 15, and after that date the company will offer refunds or credit toward charters for the remaining outstanding tickets.

Landa Aviation started offering flights between Hay River and Yellowknife in May 2018.

Anyone with questions can contact 867-874-3500.