Body of canoeist found on Lake Laberge identified as a seasonal Whitehorse resident

The body of the canoeist recovered from Lake Laberge in Yukon on Saturday has been identified as a Whitehorse seasonal resident.

A 54 year-old man, Allan Kirwan, had rented a canoe from a local company on June 24, according to a news release from the Yukon Coroner's Service.

Kirwan was traveling alone to Carmacks, Yukon, and was supposed to arrive there on Wednesday.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, however, Kirwan's overturned canoe was found by an off-duty Mountie who was boating on Lake Laberge.

At 6:25 p.m., Whitehorse RCMP began a search, with the help of the Yukon Search and Rescue volunteers. Using a police plane, Mounties found the body about five kilometers from the capsized canoe.

The release says Yukon Coroner's Service went to the scene with the help of police.

At the time of Kirwan's departure and the following day, water travel conditions on Lake Laberge were difficult to navigate, the release says, with high waters and high winds that "would have created extremely hazardous conditions."

The public is being reminded of the current high water conditions and dangers posed to all water travelers at this time.

"We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Kirwan," it says in the release.

Whitehorse RCMP along with the Yukon Coroner's office are still investigating.