'Time to go home': Jackson Lafferty resigns from N.W.T. legislature

After 16 years in the Legislative Assembly, Monfwi MLA Jackson Lafferty officially announced Friday that he is resigning, following years of personal sacrifice and the "true honour" of serving the Tłıchǫ region.

When he first ran, it was elders that encouraged him to do so, and it's elders now that counselled his decision to resign.

"This time they're asking me to come home, back to my region, back to the Tłıchǫ," he said.

"They want me to take what I have learned here and put it to work within the Tłıchǫ government. As tradition demands, I consulted with my family … [who] stood by me in my journey as an MLA, as a minister and also as a speaker."

"My family says the elders are right, it is time for a new direction, it is time to go home."

'I love the Tłıchǫ people'

Lafferty first broke the news in an interview with CKLB Tłıchǫ Yatıì radio host Mary Rose Blackduck on Thursday and made his resignation formal in the assembly Friday.

He intends to run for the election of Tłıchǫ grand chief this fall, he told CBC.

Lafferty has sat in the legislature since 2005. He won a byelection for the North Slave district, then after re-districting was re-elected to Monfwi. In 2011, Lafferty was elected to cabinet, sitting as deputy premier and Minister of Education, Culture and Employment over his term.

He ran unopposed in 2015 and was elected as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. After running unopposed again in 2019, Lafferty was unsuccessful in a bid for premier, ultimately losing in the final vote of a runoff to Caroline Cochrane.

Lafferty said the last year has been greatly challenging.

"Challenging times like this tend to focus a person's thoughts on what really matters. It gets you thinking about family, how very precious family is, and about the community, and how precious that is," he said.

"This leads naturally to thoughts about your own life, and what you've done with your time on earth that you've been given by the creator."

Lafferty said "it has always been a wonderful 16 years serving in this Legislative Assembly."

He has visited each of the communities of the N.W.T. and travelled around Canada and promoted the territory abroad.

"I love the Tłıchǫ people and the communities. For their sake, I would do it all over again," he said.

But during his 16 years here, he missed so much, he said.

"We take our oath of office as an MLA … we sign on to a demanding life … an existence away from home, removed [from] loved ones and away from family," he said.

Lafferty thanked his constituency assistants, made an ode to his children saying, "If I had an amount of success as a politician, it's them I have to thank," said Lafferty.

"Without their constant love and understanding, I'd be nothing."

When Lafferty entered the building, his son was just 12 years old. Now he's 28 with a family of his own, he said.

Lafferty became emotional as he spoke about his wife.

"Dianne Marie Lafferty, in every challenge, every trial, every defeat, she has been there by my side. Through every trying time, absence, every inconvenient business trip, every sitting of this assembly she was there covering me, for the kids," he said.

"If I have accomplished anything in my life, it is because of my love, Dianne."

Cabinet critic, language advocate

As a regular member, Lafferty was a critic of cabinet, and was notably kicked out of the legislature for a day because he wouldn't apologize for his accusations Caroline Cochrane overstepped her authority in firing the former president of Aurora College.

Lafferty was one of the few N.W.T. MLAs to regularly speak an Indigenous language in the house. During the Aurora College president debacle, he asked for the house to be shut down because there was no Tłı̨chǫ language interpreter in the legislature that day.

A standing committee later recommended that the Speaker "give strong consideration" to closing or suspending the house if a similar situation arises in future.

Byelection coming up

Lafferty said sitting in the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly is a "true honour, a high calling. I will be grateful for the rest of my life for being given this opportunity."

"Mr. Speaker, it's been a blast. Good luck to all my colleagues … The people that you serve, it's their voice that should be heard in this assembly. Mahsi Cho and god bless."

Lafferty's resignation is considered effective immediately.

It will be up to the N.W.T.'s Chief Election Officer to determine the date for a byelection in the Monfwi riding, which includes the Tłıchǫ communities of Behchokǫ̀, Whatì, Wekweètì and Gamètì.