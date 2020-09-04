Snow for some northerners, heat for others over Labour Day weekend

It's that time of year again — the Labour Day long weekend, which for many marks the beginning of change.

Maybe it's your last camping weekend of summer or you are starting to prep for the beginning of fall. I know I have my fall decorations up and have dusted off my cooler weather wardrobe.

Either way, in the North it's officially sweater weather!

This weekend is going to be a bit of a whirlwind though, as a strong high-pressure ridge is making its way into B.C., Alaska and Yukon. This is caused by buckling of the jet stream, which is going to plunge cold air and snowy showers through the eastern parts of the territories, but pull in warm clear weather through the west.

Heat on the way for Yukon

Monday looks to bring above seasonal temperatures through southern Yukon and western N.W.T. as that upper-level ridge builds in, this will move through the N.W.T. into Tuesday.

This upper-level weather pattern will also clear out the territories, bringing sunny skies and calmer weather through a large portion of the North for Labour Day.

This Labour Day temperatures and conditions across the North are on a sharp gradient: warm to the west, cold to the east. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Rainy conditions continue in Kivalliq

The start of September was already a rainy one in the Kivalliq region, with rainfall warnings in place to start off the week. Fast forward through our first September weekend, wet conditions are set to continue all weekend with most of the rain ending Monday night.

Accumulations look to be around 10 to 15 mm through the weekend in Arviat, Rankin Inlet and Baker Lake, Nunavut.

Rain is also on the way for northern Yukon and southern N.W.T. through Saturday. This will move out into Sunday and Monday, but higher amounts of precipitation are likely in Dawson City, Hay River, Norman Wells and Fort Simpson.

A low pressure system in Hudson Bay will continue to bring showers to the Kivalliq coastline through the weekend. Highest rainfall accumulations look to be in Rankin Inlet, Baker Lake and Arviat. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

A few flurries to start September

And, we can't have a September forecast without talking about the fluffy white stuff — yep, I'm talking about snow. Saturday will be the day for alpine snow at higher elevations in the Mackenzie mountains and in Kluane National Park.

And, with temperatures dropping and an upper-level trough (a larger area of low pressure that brings cooler temperatures and precipitation) moving in through the N.W.T. and Nunavut through Saturday, we have the potential for flurries and snow in some areas of the North continuing through the weekend.

The main areas we are looking at are Clyde River and the northern coast of Baffin Island, the High Arctic including Grise Fiord and Resolute Bay, and Victoria Island, Cambridge Bay and Kugluktuk. But all of these look to get between a trace amount to 1 cm of accumulation.