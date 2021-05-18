Kwanlin Dün First Nation plans hundreds of new housing units

A part of Whitehorse used mainly for nature walks is set to be developed into housing, and it could create hundreds of new residential lots in a city where demand has been much higher than supply.

On May 17, the Yukon government and Kwanlin Dün First Nation (KDFN) announced plans for a new residential development in Range Point.

The project will transform two parcels of land.

The Yukon government-owned parcel is 3.2 hectares and the KDFN parcel is 14.8 hectares.

Currently, the area is forested with some trails and a unpaved dirt road loop used by Whitehorse city buses to turn around.

KDFN's parcel is Category B settlement land, meaning the First Nation has ownership of the surface but not subsurface.

KDFN Chief Doris Bill estimates the new development would allow for 300 to 400 residential units on KDFN's parcel. The Yukon government, meanwhile says its parcel could fit 30 to 50 units

Growing the city: KDFN’s Settlement Land parcel C-15B, shown here, will become a neighborhood as new development is pursued in Whitehorse. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

What will the neighbourhood look like? It's too early to say

The parcels are next to two of Whitehorse's mobile home parks: Takhini and Northland.

However, that doesn't mean mobile homes will be prioritized or even allowed.

"There are no set barriers right now. We just want to hear what people have to say first," Bill said.

The City of Whitehorse would need to approve any plan.

In 2014 the city published the Range Road North Neighbourhood Plan, a document that emphasizes mixed housing, maintaining trails and leaving some room for commercial space in the area.

This map provided by the Yukon Government and KDFN shows the location and scale of the two parcels to be developed. (Yukon Government / KDFN)

Lots will not be limited to KDFN citizens

Lots on the KDFN parcel will not be limited to KDFN citizens, said Bill.

However, the First Nation is working to determine how to provide them with some kind of advantage or preference.

"I think that has yet to be worked out," said Bill adding that consultation will canvas citizens about their priorities for development.

Leasing will create tax revenue for KDFN

Allocating land for homes will create long-term, dependable revenue for KDFN.

This is because anyone living on settlement land will see a share of federal income taxes redirected to the First Nation as per the terms of KDFN's Final Agreement.

"I think a lot of the work for us has been to realize the potential under our final agreements [and] the economic potential to generate wealth for our citizens," said Bill.

Chief Doris Bill, shown alongside KDFN's director of heritage, lands and resources Greg Thompson, has said the development could be the first of many as the First Nation pursues opportunities related to settlement land. "We are now at that point that we're ready. This is the start of it," she said. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

No numbers yet for affordable housing

Bill says some lots might be allocated for affordable housing, though it's too early to say how many.

"We know the situation in the city right now is dire, and we are having that conversation," she said.

Greg Thompson who is KDFN's director of heritage, lands and resources said more development is on the way.

"This is the first major large-scale project moving forward, but there are several in the works. And I think there's a lot of potential for the future."

KDFN and the Yukon government have both started consultation on the plan.

A joint press release says three "draft neighbourhood concepts" will be developed and presented for further consultation with a final concept scheduled for fall 2021.

That final concept will be presented to KDFN leadership, the Government of Yukon and City of Whitehorse.