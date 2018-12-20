Yukon gov't social workers set up shop at Kwanlin Dun First Nation

A team of Yukon government social workers has moved into a new office, in Whitehorse's McIntyre subdivision. The goal is to work more closely with the Kwanlin Dun First Nation to help families and kids.

The six-person "family enhancement team" includes two child protection workers, a child-in-care worker, a family enhancement worker, a supervisor and a case aide.

"We've kind of reduced that labyrinth of where to go, and it's right here — right here in the community of Kwanlin Dun. And so easier access is probably the key priority to this initiative," said Gary Rusnak, the First Nation's director of justice.

Rusnak says it's about building trust between social workers and First Nation citizens who may need help.

"With trust, they're more open to share their story ... There's less judgment, there's less fear of some of the historical practices that have occurred. And we've seen some great successes, with families actually approaching our office asking for services," he said.

Leeann Kayseas, manager of family services with Yukon's Department of Health and Social Services, says workers are there to help families struggling with different issues, in cooperation with Kwanlin Dun.

For example, a parent might some and ask for help to encourage their child to stay in school. Kayseas says having workers right in the community could make all the difference.

"It gives opportunity for the youth to come over and say, 'hey, you know, this is what I need,' or for mom to come with her her son or daughter and say, 'you know, we're struggling a little bit, can you help us get through this?'

"Trust is so important but breaking down the stigma of asking for help," she said.

In a statement, Social Services Minister Pauline Frost said the initiative should "lead to earlier interventions and prevention of children entering care."