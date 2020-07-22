Kwanlin Dün First Nation, RCMP pen deal to improve community policing

Kwanlin Dün First Nation and Whitehorse RCMP have signed an agreement that they say lays the groundwork for better community policing.

The letter of expectation is meant to make the RCMP more accountable to the First Nation and help build a new relationship between police and the community.

Kwanlin Dün First Nation and the Yukon and federal governments signed a community tripartite agreement on June 12 through which three RCMP officers will be contracted to provide dedicated services to Kwanlin Dün First Nation.

"It is the letter of expectation that will guide how these three RCMP officers will operate while they are stationed here," Kwanlin Dün First Nation Chief Doris Bill said during a press conference on Tuesday.

New policing philosophy

She said the letter outlines a new policing philosophy based on "community relationships, accountability to us, the First Nation, and increased communication."

The three officers are expected to work closely with Kwanlin Dün First Nation's community safety officers , and in accordance with the letter of expectation.

The letter requires RCMP to deliver monthly policing reports, and to meet with Kwanlin Dün First Nation council quarterly. At the same time, Kwanlin Dün First Nation will provide cultural awareness training to the RCMP to help them better understand the community they're policing.

The letter also requires officers take part in community events, "interact and be visible with the public on a daily basis," and volunteer on Kwanlin Dün First Nation boards and committees, reads a Tuesday press release.

'We need to reform the police'

"This whole notion of defunding the police, I don't necessarily agree with that notion. We need to reform the police and the police need to create space for community-born initiatives like ours, because we know what we need," said Bill.

"We know the community safety officer program works because it was built by the community for the community."

'An accountability mechanism'

Yukon RCMP Chief Superintendent Scott Sheppard said the letter adds a new layer of police accountability.

"Our members are engaged in the community — youth, all the way to elders. They are familiar with the community members," he said. "What really this letter serves to provide both sides is … an accountability mechanism."

The letter, he said, "brings some form and process to what is already a very good relationship."

Community tripartite agreements are not new in Canada, but until recently, there had been only one in Yukon, with Liard First Nation, according to Tuesday's news release.

The release says First Nations that sign on to tripartite agreements can "shape how policing services are delivered in their communities."

The two officers currently stationed in Kwanlin Dün First Nation will now fall under the tripartite agreement and a third will be joining them in the "near future," says the release.

Kwanlin Dün First Nation and the RCMP say the letter is a "living document," and that it will be reviewed annually.