Hikers and hunters a risky mix at Fish Lake, says Kwanlin Dun

The Kwanlin Dun First Nation says more and more people seem to be hiking in the Fish Lake area near Whitehorse — and that's causing safety concerns during hunting season.

The First Nation is now asking hikers and berry-pickers to avoid the Fish Lake ridge area in the early mornings and evenings during the fall hunting season, and restrict visits to between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"So hunters can enjoy their morning hunt, and our citizens can enjoy the evening hunt usually which starts about 5 o'clock, after work," said Brandy Mayes, lands operations manager for Kwanlin Dun.

"The buckbrush out there is really tall, and it's hard to see people ... [hunters] might see a moose, and there might be a person behind them."

The Fish Lake hiking trail is popular as a day trip from Whitehorse. The trail climbs to a ridge overlooking Fish Lake to the east, and the Bonneville Lakes to the west. Mayes says not everyone sticks to the established trail.

The trail lies entirely within Kwanlin Dun territory. The First Nation has surface and subsurface rights, and Kwanlin Dun citizens are the only people who can hunt in the area (or grant permission to non-citizens to hunt).

Overlooking the Bonneville Lakes, from the Fish Lake hiking trail. (Leonard Linklater/CBC)

Mayes says on any given day, there might be 100 people who go use the area for hiking or sight-seeing. Last Sunday — a warm, sunny day in Whitehorse — saw about 160 people visit.

Not trying to keep people off the land, First Nation says

Kwanlin Dun Chief Doris Bill says the First Nation is not trying to stop people from enjoying the Fish Lake area.

"We gladly welcome responsible users to this area, but ask they respect that Fish Lake and the Bonneville Lakes have been a traditional Kwanlin Dün hunting ground for generations," she said in a written statement.

The First Nation advises people to wear bright clothing if they're visiting the area, and keep their dogs leashed.

Kwanlin Dun is not the only Yukon First Nation to ask hikers and sightseers to avoid certain areas at different times of year. The Carcross/Tagish First Nation typically asks people to stay away from some areas on Caribou Mountain in spring, to avoid lambing areas of mountain sheep.