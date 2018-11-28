Largest private landowner in Whitehorse offers up land for lease

The Yukon government and Kwanlin Dun First Nation (KDFN) say it's a first in Canada. The First Nation will now lease land that it has title to, under self-government agreements.

Other First Nations have leased reserve land under Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada. Kwanlin Dun can now sell leasehold interests under Yukon's Land Titles Act, on "category A" settlement lands (lands where the First Nation owns surface and subsurface rights).

"Today has been a long time coming, and it is a significant step in what has been a long complex process," said Chief Doris Bill of the Kwanlin Dun First Nation.

Kwanlin Dun is the largest private landowner in Whitehorse, with 85 settlement land parcels totalling over 2,385 ha.

Officials show off the first Certificate of Title. 'Today has been a long time coming and it is a significant step in what has been a long complex process.' Bill said. (Mike Rudyk)

The First Nation needed the Yukon government to amend the Land Titles Act before its settlement lands could be listed on the territory's land registry, a requirement for bank financing. Now people interested in leasing land can qualify for mortgages from financial institutions.

The Yukon Lands Titles Office will sell leasehold interests to the general public. Leasehold interest allows the purchaser to have exclusive possession of the leased land for up to 125 years. It can also be bought and sold.

Bill says a leasehold interest will provide certainty for land purchasers.

When a lease expires, Kwanlin Dun has the option of de-registering it at the land titles office. The First Nation will still retain Aboriginal title of their land.

"We have designed a proven framework that enables select parcels of KDFN settlement land to go to market, for both commercial and residential use," Bill said.

"More importantly, it ensures Kwanlin Dun First Nation retains ownership of its settlement land, forever," Bill added.

'Once again the Yukon is leading the way,' said Premier Sandy Silver on Wednesday. (Mike Rudyk)

In 2015, KDFN council amended its self government agreement for leasing land. The leases have priority over Aboriginal rights, interest and title, for a period of the lease agreement.

The Yukon government amended its Land Title Act in 2016, to allow settlement land leases.

Premier Sandy Silver call it a historic step in the reconciliation process.

"This process is the first of its kind in Canada, and once again the Yukon is leading the way ... this might be the first-ever, anywhere."