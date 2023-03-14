It's voting day for the Kwanlin Dün First Nation in the Yukon
Citizens of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation will vote for a new chief and council on Wednesday. Two are running to be chief, and 15 are running for six council seats.
Doris Bill seeking re-election as chief against Sean Smith; 15 running for council
It's election day in Whitehorse for the Kwanlin Dün First Nation.
Citizens will vote Wednesday for chief and council of one of the territory's largest First Nations.
Two people are running to be chief. Doris Bill is seeking a fourth consecutive term as leader, challenged by Sean Smith who also ran for chief against Bill in 2020. Smith is a former Kwanlin Dün councillor.
Fifteen people are running for the six councillor positions. Five of those candidates are seeking re-election.
The councillor candidates are:
- Charlene Charlie (incumbent)
- Jason Charlie
- Charles Chief (incumbent)
- Jessie Dawson (incumbent)
- Marion Fayant
- Judy Gingell
- Judith Kuster
- Linda Moen
- Jesse Ryder (incumbent)
- Jacqueline Shorty
- Jolene Smarch
- Ray Sydney (incumbent)
- Sarina Sydney
- Allan Taylor
- Ray Webb
Voting happens Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kashgêk' Building in Whitehorse's McIntyre subdivision.
There are 907 eligible voters. All Kwanlin Dün citizens aged 18 or older are eligible to vote.