It's voting day for the Kwanlin Dün First Nation in the Yukon

It's election day in Whitehorse for the Kwanlin Dün First Nation.

Citizens will vote Wednesday for chief and council of one of the territory's largest First Nations.

Two people are running to be chief. Doris Bill is seeking a fourth consecutive term as leader, challenged by Sean Smith who also ran for chief against Bill in 2020. Smith is a former Kwanlin Dün councillor.

Fifteen people are running for the six councillor positions. Five of those candidates are seeking re-election.

The councillor candidates are:

Charlene Charlie (incumbent)

Jason Charlie

Charles Chief (incumbent)

Jessie Dawson (incumbent)

Marion Fayant

Judy Gingell

Judith Kuster

Linda Moen

Jesse Ryder (incumbent)

Jacqueline Shorty

Jolene Smarch

Ray Sydney (incumbent)

Sarina Sydney

Allan Taylor

Ray Webb

Voting happens Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kashgêk' Building in Whitehorse's McIntyre subdivision.

There are 907 eligible voters. All Kwanlin Dün citizens aged 18 or older are eligible to vote.