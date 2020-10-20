'It took a long time': Kwanlin Dün First Nation celebrates new Lands Act

After years of planning and negotiations, the Kwanlin Dün First Nation (KDFN) is celebrating the finalization of its modern Lands Act, Nan kay sháwthän Däk'anúta ch'e.

"People have been waiting a long, long time for this day," said Chief Doris Bill on Tuesday.

The act allows the First Nation to allocate settlement land to its citizens, which they can use for residential and traditional purposes.

Land allocations "can pass down generation to generation," said Bill.

KDFN can also lease land out to citizens and the general public.

The First Nation is the largest private landowner in Whitehorse, owning a total 1,042 sq. km of settlement land.

The new Lands Act also gives KDFN authority to create and enforce laws on settlement land, said the First Nation's economic advisor Rick O'Brien, who's also a former chief. He said that can protect against things like dumping and illegal land use.

'We're evolving into a new era,' said former KDFN chief Rick O'Brien. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

According to Bill, developing the act meant creating an entire land management system from scratch. She said the act is dedicated to elders and others who worked to make the act happen.

"We've been laying the groundwork for this modern act for years," said Bill. "We did it on our terms and with involvement from our citizens.

"This act is also for our youth and our future citizens not born yet, so that they can have access and a connection to our land forever."

The act is called Nan kay sháwthän Däk'anúta ch'e which means 'we all look after our land,' in Southern Tutchone. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

KDFN beneficiaries and citizens can apply for the land allocations, which grant exclusive rights to the land with no time limit.

There are already 350 existing claims to land, which the First Nation will process before accepting new submissions.

The First Nation can also lease land for a fixed term, which is also available to the general public. Banks can secure financing on leases.

O'Brien said the act will help move the First Nation to a more equitable position.

"Our citizens are able to now build assets, instead of having assets that depreciate," said O'Brien.

"We're evolving into a new era as our younger generation steps up to the plate."

Judy Gingell, executive elder of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation, said it took a long time to create the act. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

The act is called Nan kay sháwthän Däk'anúta ch'e which means "we all look after our land," in Southern Tutchone. It came into effect on Oct. 15.

Executive Elder Judy Gingell thought back to the 1970s. She acknowledged the foresight of the elders on the negotiation team, many of whom are now deceased.

"I'm so overwhelmed," said Gingell, who is former chair of the Council of Yukon First Nations.

"It took a long time to get where we're at today."

Bill said the act comes on a key anniversary, after the KDFN celebrated 15 years of self government.

KDFN will start issuing land in 2021.