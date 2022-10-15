Kwanlin Dün First Nation opens new community hub, the Kashgêk' building

The Kwanlin Dün First Nation officially opened its new community hub, the Kashgêk' building, in Whitehorse on Friday.

The building, partly funded by the federal and territorial governments, is located on McIntyre Drive where the former administration building used to be.

It is a representation of the First Nation's growth, said Kwanlin Dün Chief Doris Bill during the opening ceremony.

"Over the past few years, our government has grown," she said. "The services we offer to citizens and beneficiaries have expanded greatly. So much so that we outgrew the aging administration [building] that was formerly located on this site."

The new building is intended to be a gathering space used for community meetings, ceremonies, and more. Some of its features include an elders lounge where traditional knowledge and advice can be shared, a healing room, and facilities to restore and display archival items.

Brendan Hanley, Yukon's MP, said the new space reflects the community's vision.

"A vision for a space to reflect the land, the culture and the people of Kwanlin Dün First Nation," he said at Friday's event.

A building with meaning

The new Kashgêk' building is also rich in symbolism.

First, it's named in honour of former Chief Johnnie Smith who was part of the delegation that brought "Together Today for our Children Tomorrow" to Ottawa in 1973. It's the document that laid the foundation for the Umbrella Final Agreement and Yukon First Nations' final and self-government agreements.

The Kwanlin Dün First Nation officially opened its new community hub, the Kashgêk' building, on Friday. (Kiyoshi Maguire/CBC)

"Johnnie Smith envisioned a bright future for Yukon First Nation people," said Bill.

"He worked tirelessly to ensure we had a strong foundation and a clear path to build our own future. Because of his work and dedication, those who came after him were a few steps closer to self-determination."

For Judy Gingell, Smith's daughter and a former Yukon commissioner, the building's name means a lot.

"This has been a very, very touching morning for our family," she said. "He had a really kind heart, really sincere and really wanted good things for his people."

The building, seen from above, is shaped like a leaping fish, symbolising the Kwanlin Dün First Nation's connection to the Yukon River.

On the roof, a set of solar panels help make the building energy efficient. It also has large windows to embrace Yukon's sun and capture the light even in winter, said Bill.

Inside, paintings by Kwanlin Dün artists will be on display. The building design also references water running through a canyon, from the reception desk to the rock feature wall and river patterns on the floor.