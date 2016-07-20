Kwanlin Dün First Nation election going ahead, with extra precautions

The Kwanlin Dün First Nation election will go ahead Wednesday, but with safety precautions amid concerns over the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19, according to the chief returning officer.

Norman Eady said that includes hand sanitizing stations, spacing polling booths further apart, cleaning polling booths after each use and trying to control how many people are present.

"We're going to be offering voters pencils or pens to use to vote. But they're single use, and then they're just going to be disposed of afterward, or they can take them home. But they're not going to be reused," Eady said.

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yukon, the territory's chief medical officer of health has banned all gatherings of more than 50 people.

There are 865 eligible voters in Wednesday's election for chief and council. There are three candidates for chief and 16 candidates for six councillor positions.

Eady said many elders who live in Copper Ridge Place and Whistle Bend Place have already voted by special ballot.

Kwanlin Dün First Nations citizens who live outside the traditional territory have voted by mail, he said.

Kwanlin Dün's director of health has been in contact with medical authorities, Eady added. And elections staff have followed all of the director of health's suggestions.

"Please come out and vote. It's going to be a sanitized, safe, healthy environment to vote," Eady said.

Polls are open tomorrow at the Nàkwät'à Kų̀ Potlatch House from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.