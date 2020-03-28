Curfew imposed in Kuujjuaraapik in response to 'threat of COVID-19'

Residents of the neighbouring communities of Kuujjuaraapik and Whapmagoostui in northern Quebec have been restricted to their homes between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. as a new curfew goes into effect.

The curfew was imposed Saturday by the Kativik Regional Police as a response to COVID-19. A similar curfew was announced by the Whapmagoostui First Nation council earlier the same day.

A release from the police force says the "exceptional measure" was taken "for the safety of the citizens and the need to consolidate efforts with the authorities of Whapmagoostui."

Kuujjuaraapik and the Cree community of Whapmagoostui neighbour each other at the mouth of the Great Whale River on the shores of Hudson Bay. A website from the Makivik Corporation, which represents Inuit in Nunavik (northern Quebec), lists the population of the settlement at 1,517 people.

The remote community currently has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. On Friday, the first confirmed case was identified in the Cree community of Nemaska, some 400 kilometres to the south, and movement between northern communities is severely restricted.

Quebec, with nearly 2,500 cases and 22 deaths as of Saturday afternoon, is the hardest-hit province in Canada.

The release from police said they will enforce the curfew, in cooperation with local authorities, "until further notice."

"The Northern Village of Kuujjuaraapik ... is calling on its citizens for their understanding," the release reads, "in order to contain the coronavirus from spreading into the community."