17-year-old arrested in relation to fire that destroyed Kuujjuaq office building

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a Kuujjuaq, Nunavik office building earlier this week, the Sureté du Québec confirmed Wednesday.

The youth, who was not named, has been charged with arson and uttering death threats in connection with the incident. She was expected to make her first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon.

The fire began early Monday morning and destroyed an office building in the community, which housed the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services youth protection division.

At the time, police pegged the damage at about $2 million.