'Red alert': Climbing COVID-19 cases in Kuujjuaq, Que., prompt ban on private gatherings

The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services says non-essential services in Kuujjuaq, Que., will be shut down entirely as the community battles a wave of COVID-19 cases that has spread throughout the region.

On Friday afternoon, the board announced a "red alert" status in Kuujjuaq.

Red alert means all non-essential public places, including the youth house, community centre, church and arena are shut down. All non-essential activities are cancelled.

Some essential services will stay open, such as the health clinic and grocery store.

Indoor private gatherings are banned entirely, including visits between family members who don't live in the same house.

People can only travel to and from the community for essential purposes.

The community is also under a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Kuujjuaq now joins the villages of Ivujivik, Tasiuaq, Puvirnituq and Kangiqsualujjuaq, which had been previously placed on red alert. On Thursday, the region posted new cases of COVID-19 in all of those communities as well as several others.

The region has been battling a wave of COVID-19 since last fall.

On Thursday, the board announced Kuujjuaq had 34 active cases of COVID-19, including 14 new cases.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should call the COVID health line at 1-888-662-7482 or the CLSC/Nursing Station.