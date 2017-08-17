Man convicted in knife fight gets shorter sentence after evidence lost

A man who slashed and beat another man in a knife fight got a six-month discount on his sentence because the Yellowknife RCMP lost a thumb drive containing surveillance video of the confrontation.

In a Yellowknife courtroom on Monday, Kurtis Thrasher pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with the July 28, 2018, confrontation. In a plea deal recommended by both the prosecutor and defence, the 35-year-old was sentenced to time served.

Thrasher has been in jail for 488 days, since being arrested the day of the incident. With the typical credit of 1.5 days for each day of pre-sentence custody, the sentence amounts to two years.

Thrasher, who is originally from Inuvik, N.W.T., has a history of violence. It's the eighth time he's been convicted of a crime of violence and the third time he's been convicted of aggravated assault. Thrasher had managed to stay out of trouble, and was steadily employed with a local moving company, for five years prior to this incident.

Escalating confrontation

Thrasher admitted that he and the man he attacked were drinking vodka in the alley near the former Safe Harbour Shelter in Yellowknife when they got into an argument. It escalated. Both men pulled knives. The other man slashed Thrasher on the left hand then backed away.

According to the statement of agreed facts, Thrasher walked toward the man as he continued to back away, but then sat down on a parking lot guardrail and examined his cut hand. The other man stood just feet away. As the man reached into his backpack for a bottle of vodka, Thrasher lunged at him, slashing with his knife, punching and kicking him as the man tried to get away.

When Thrasher stopped, the man walked across the street before collapsing on the pavement bleeding profusely. He had a deep 6 cm slash on his left cheek, slashes on his right eyebrow and left elbow and his jaw was broken.

In sentencing Thrasher, Northwest Territories Supreme Court chief justice Louise Charbonneau said when a knife is introduced into a fight, the chances of the confrontation being fatal increase dramatically.

"The difference between a relatively minor injury and manslaughter is often a matter of pure chance," said the judge.

The statement of agreed facts contained an unusual level of detail of the confrontation, because it was captured on three video surveillance cameras mounted to the nearby Joe Tobie Building.

One of the RCMP officers in the initial response used his cell phone to video an excerpt of the surveillance footage from one of the cameras. It is a good thing he did.

Lost video

The lead investigator asked the person who controlled the Joe Tobie video surveillance to provide the RCMP with a copy of the footage from all three cameras. The footage was copied to a thumb drive, which was left with an officer at the Yellowknife detachment the next morning.

"For reasons that are not clear, the memory stick with the only complete record of the recordings from the three CCTV cameras was misplaced and permanently lost," said the prosecutor in court on Monday, reading the agreed statement of facts into the record.

Though the cellphone video of the footage from the one camera showed much of the confrontation, it missed the beginning of it, where the victim slashed Thrasher.

In court on Monday, Thrasher's lawyer, Charles Davison, said it is "almost beyond comprehension" that the thumb drive went missing, calling it "unacceptable negligence" on the part of the RCMP. "This was not an unprovoked attack," said Davison, pointing out that the victim has never been charged for slashing Thrasher.

Prosecutor Alex Godfrey conceded the loss of the video amounted to a breach of Thrasher's right to a fair trial. He said the breach was worth about six months off his sentence.

To compound the problem for the prosecution, after initially giving a statement to police, the victim refused to co-operate. He failed to show up for the preliminary inquiry despite being issued a subpoena. It was rescheduled and he was arrested, then released after promising again to show up. But once again he did not.