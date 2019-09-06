Fire suspends classes at Kugluktuk's high school

Classes at the high school in Kugluktuk, Nunavut, have been suspended following a fire at the building earlier this week.

Tuesday night, a fire started underneath the building and caused less than $100,000 worth of damage, according to a spokesperson for Nunavut's Department of Community and Government Services.

The fire was put out by the local fire department and people were allowed to get into the the building on Thursday. Classes will resume Monday in spaces outside the high school.

Three classrooms and the library will be used at Jimmy Hikok Ilihakvik, elementary school, for Grade 6 to 9 students. Students from Grade 10 to 12 will have class in the hamlet's recreation centre.

The recreation centre will be closed to the public as long as the high school students are using it.

"A safety plan is in place for the temporary classrooms and a fire drill will occur within the first two days in the new learning spaces," said Tracey MacMillan, the Education Department's assistant deputy minister in an email.

"This will ensure students are clear about the muster points and familiar with emergency drill procedures in a new environment."

The Education Department said no one was available for an interview and did not say why classes can't be held in the high school. There are 256 students and 17 staff at the high school. High school staff met on Tuesday at the local elementary school to arrange plans for the high school students.

RCMP said the fire is being investigated as an arson and no arrests have been made.