Somebody broke into Kugluktuk's power plant and shut off the power

RCMP are looking for whoever broke into a power plant in Kugluktuk, Nunavut, on Monday and cut off power for the whole community.

"Culprits had gained entry through a window," states a release from RCMP Thursday. "Once they gained entry to the power plant, they then turned off all the breakers."

Police say the break and enter resulted in power loss to the community.

"Power was restored, however," says the release.

Police want to hear from anybody who has information about the break and enter. People are encouraged to call Kugluktuk RCMP at (867)-982-0123 or send an anonymous tip online at nwtnutips.com.