Community protests 6-month sentence for killing of Kugluktuk woman

Community members in Kugluktuk, Nunavut, held a vigil last week in support of the late Margaret Ogina's family after the person convicted in her death was sentenced to six months in jail for manslaughter.

Family and friends of Ogina say the sentence is inadequate for her killer, who was a youth at the time of the crime.

A publication ban prevents CBC from publishing any details that could identify the convicted.

The youth was first arrested for criminal negligence causing death, a charge which evolved into murder throughout the investigation, eventually reaching a conviction for manslaughter, Crown lawyer Gary Wool told CBC. Ogina was killed in April, 2017, and charges were announced on Jan 30, 2019.

The Crown requested a 12 to 15 month sentence, six months of supervision and 12 months of probation, said Wool, but the sentence delivered was six months in custody, six months supervision and 12 months probation. The court made a DNA order and imposed a two-year weapons ban.

In the days following the verdict, community members voiced their protest in Kugluktuk's community Facebook group questioning the justice system and even launched a petition, which now has over 100 signatures, to ban the young person from the community.

Ogina's sibling wrote that the six-month sentence left her "shaking and screaming" in the court house.

Community member Millie Kuliktana said Kugluktuk held a vigil on Wednesday to support Ogina's daughter. Kugluktukmiut lit candles in a vigil outside the RCMP station. They sang Amazing Grace and held prayers in support of the family.

She said the verdict in Margaret's killing is "not even a slap on the wrists" and comes at a diffiuclt time, just after the community learned an arrest and first-degree murder charge had been laid in the homicide of Emerald MacDonald, also of Kugluktuk.

'We want justice'

Crown prosecutor Gary Wool told CBC that as soon as the verdict came down, family members of the victim inquired about appealing the six month sentence.

He said someone, who may have been a family member, also made a call to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada in Yellowknife, but would not disclose their name.

Community members told CBC they are working with the family on the paperwork for an appeal process.

In a video posted to Facebook of Wednesday's vigil, one woman shouts "We want justice!"

'Someone could do that again thinking they will get no time at all'

In a Facebook message to CBC, Matilda Panioyak said the sentence does little to dissuade someone from killing a person.

"It is so disheartening that justice that needed to be served wasn't served at all. As we all know Margaret didn't deserve any of it, nobody does," she wrote.

"It is like saying someone could do that again thinking they will get no time at all," wrote Panioyak.

Gen Nivingalok told CBC the verdict was "very sad" for the family of Ogina who waited years for justice.

She wrote in a Facebook message that the six month sentence is a "joke" for the Nunavut justice system.

"[They] stole a life," wrote Nivingalok. "a Mother, a Daughter, an Aunt and a friend."

Sentence decision documents unavailable

The CBC has requested court documents that explain the reasoning behind the sentence. The court states those documents take five business days to process. The Crown would not provide a statement of facts regarding the case.

Manslaughter is a homicide without intent to cause death, though there can be intent to cause harm.

Second degree murder is a killing carried out with no planning, and first degree murder is a killing carried out with planning. To convict someone of murder, the court must find intent.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act requires a proportionate sentence that is the least restrictive and is most likely to rehabilitate and reintegrate a young person.

Sentencing may also have the objective of denouncing criminal behaviour to deter future offences. The sentence should consider all options other than custody, particularly if the accused is an Indigenous youth.

If you are affected by the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ people and need immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649.