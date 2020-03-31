Kugluktuk MLA resigns from Nunavut Legislative Assembly

Mila Kamingoak has decided to resign as the MLA for Kugluktuk, according to a news release sent Tuesday by the clerk of Nunavut's Legislative Assembly.

Her resignation will be effective as of April 3.

Kamingoak has formally informed the Speaker, states the news release.

A byelection must be held "as soon as reasonably practicable and not later than six months after a seat becomes vacant," according to the Nunavut Elections Act.

The news release did not specify a reason for her departure. But a quote from Speaker and Aggu MLA Paul Quassa referred to Kamingoak's young family.

"On behalf of all members of the Legislative Assembly, I thank Ms. Kamingoak for her service and wish her well as she focuses on the needs of her young family," said Quassa in the news release.

Quassa said he anticipates the date of the byelection will be "announced shortly."