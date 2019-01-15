'It's unbelievable': Kugluktuk man wins $1M lottery prize
A janitor living in Ottawa said not much will change in his life after becoming a millionaire.
John Angnaluak bought his winning Lotto Max ticket in Ottawa after work
A man from Kugluktuk, Nunavut, has won a $1-million lottery prize.
John Angnaluak, 56, won the Dec. 21. Lotto Max draw.
"It's unbelievable," said Angnaluak, who works as a janitor in Ottawa where he bought the winning ticket at a convenience store after work.
Angnaluak said he was in shock until he went to pick up his giant cheque in Toronto.
"That's when it was real," said Angnaluak.
However, his life hasn't changed all that much since he became a millionaire.
Angnaluak is still working part time as a janitor and will use his win to help his siblings back home.
"I'm still spending the same amount. I'm not going crazy and going out and spending it," he said.
