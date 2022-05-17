Voters in Kugluktuk, Nunavut, bring back liquor restrictions

If you live in Kugluktuk, Nunavut, there will be new restrictions on how much alcohol you can buy at a time.

The majority of residents who voted in a plebiscite Monday asked for restrictions to be re-introduced. The restrictions would mean people can buy one 60-ounce bottle of liquor, plus 48 cans of beer or five bottles of wine, every two weeks.

Two-thirds of the 287 voters cast their ballots in favour of the restrictions. There was a voter turnout of 38 per cent.

The vote reverses a decision in October 2018 to lift liquor restrictions. At that time, 61 per cent of voters asked for restrictions to be lifted, and more than two-thirds of residents voted.

The new restrictions are not as stringent as previous ones, which required residents to apply to a committee if they wanted to order alcohol.

Under the Liquor Act, a plebiscite needs 60 per cent of the vote in order to pass.