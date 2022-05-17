Voters in Kugluktuk, Nunavut, bring back liquor restrictions
Plebiscite shows 66 per cent support restrictions on how much alcohol people can buy
If you live in Kugluktuk, Nunavut, there will be new restrictions on how much alcohol you can buy at a time.
The majority of residents who voted in a plebiscite Monday asked for restrictions to be re-introduced. The restrictions would mean people can buy one 60-ounce bottle of liquor, plus 48 cans of beer or five bottles of wine, every two weeks.
Two-thirds of the 287 voters cast their ballots in favour of the restrictions. There was a voter turnout of 38 per cent.
The vote reverses a decision in October 2018 to lift liquor restrictions. At that time, 61 per cent of voters asked for restrictions to be lifted, and more than two-thirds of residents voted.
The new restrictions are not as stringent as previous ones, which required residents to apply to a committee if they wanted to order alcohol.
Under the Liquor Act, a plebiscite needs 60 per cent of the vote in order to pass.