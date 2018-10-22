Kugluktuk heads to polls to decide on lifting alcohol restrictions

Kugluktuk, Nunavut is heading to the polls today, as residents decide whether or not to remove the community's liquor restrictions.

Voting takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time at the community's recreation complex.

Kugluktuk is currently a restricted community, meaning residents need to apply to the local alcohol education committee for permission to order liquor.

However, if more than 60 per cent of voters are in favour of changes, the committee will be dissolved, and residents will be able to order liquor from warehouses in Rankin Inlet and Iqaluit.

The decision to hold a plebiscite was made in April, when Nunavut's finance department received a petition by 34 eligible voters in the community to remove the restrictions.

The minister of finance at the time, David Akeeagok, approved the request and took steps to launch the local plebiscite.