Passenger ship that ran aground in Nunavut has been refloated, company says

A passenger ship that ran aground Friday morning in the Far North has been refloated.

Andrea Beaubien, a spokesperson for the One Ocean Expeditions tour company, said Saturday morning that the Akademik Ioffe had "come afloat" and that all its passengers were safe and being cared for.

Beaubien had no immediate information about whether the ship sustained any damage when it became grounded in the western Gulf of Boothia near Kugaaruk, Nunavut.

A pair of Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers had been headed to the area to offer assistance, and One Ocean Expeditions said in a media release Friday evening that the Akademik Ioffe's sister ship, the Akademik Sergey Vavilov, was providing support and assistance.

One Ocean Expeditions also said there had been no report of any environmental concerns.

The tour company, which has a mailing address in Squamish, B.C., said the captain had reported the incident to the relevant federal and territorial agencies.