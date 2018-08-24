Passenger ship runs aground near Kugaaruk, Nunavut

Two Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers are en route to assist a passenger ship that ran aground near Kugaaruk, Nunavut.

The Canadian Coast Guard Tweeted Friday afternoon that the CCGS Pierre Radisson and CCGS Amundsen are on the way to assist the ship. No details about the type of ship or the number of passengers were reported.

According to the Coast Guard, the ship is in stable condition, no injuries have been reported, and there is no immediate danger to the vessel.

