Dozens continue search for missing Yukon woman

Dozens of volunteers spent the weekend combing the area around Pelly Crossing and Carmacks, Yukon, looking for signs of a woman who's been missing since last week.

Sarah Ruth Kruse, 36, also known as Sarah Thompson, was last seen in the area last Monday. The search effort began on Thursday.

"We've put considerable hours on the search each day, we're only stopping so the searchers can rest," said Jason Hudson, president of Yukon Search and Rescue.

Hudson says there were about 20 trained searchers involved over the last few days, along with about 20 to 40 community volunteers each day.

Searchers were out on foot, on ATVs, and in watercraft over the weekend. A helicopter was also scanning the area from above.

The ground search has been tough because of "very challenging terrain," Hudson says.

The RCMP is leading the search effort. The Selkirk First Nation has been providing logistical support, such as transportation.

People in the communities of Carmacks and Pelly Crossing have been preparing food for the searchers.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about Kruse's whereabouts to contact them at 867-863-5555.