Kristina Kane re-elected chief of Ta'an Kwach'an Council

Kristina Kane has been elected to a fourth term as chief of Yukon's Ta'an Kwach'an Council, beating three challengers and winning more than half the votes cast.

A total of 223 citizens of the First Nation voted, representing 56 per cent of all eligible voters. Kane won 124 votes.

Second-place finisher Amanda Leas won 55 votes, while John S. Bunbury received 32 votes and Tiffany Eckert-Maret got nine.

It was a closer race for the deputy chief position. Christina Peters won with 119 votes — 16 more than the only other candidate, Delilah Pillai.

Peters was previously a Ta'an Kwach'an councillor.

Kane and Peters will serve a three-year term.