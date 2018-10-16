Kristina Kane re-elected chief of Ta'an Kwach'an Council
Kane defeated three challengers to win another three-year term as chief. She received more than half the votes cast on Monday.
Christina Peters elected deputy chief of the First Nation in Monday's election
Kristina Kane has been elected to a fourth term as chief of Yukon's Ta'an Kwach'an Council, beating three challengers and winning more than half the votes cast.
A total of 223 citizens of the First Nation voted, representing 56 per cent of all eligible voters. Kane won 124 votes.
Second-place finisher Amanda Leas won 55 votes, while John S. Bunbury received 32 votes and Tiffany Eckert-Maret got nine.
It was a closer race for the deputy chief position. Christina Peters won with 119 votes — 16 more than the only other candidate, Delilah Pillai.
Peters was previously a Ta'an Kwach'an councillor.
Kane and Peters will serve a three-year term.