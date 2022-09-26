Trauma response team in Fort Good Hope to help community cope with aftermath of knife attack

The sub-chief of Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., is encouraging his community members to use a visiting trauma response team that's there to help people cope in the aftermath of a stabbing attack that left one person dead and two others injured.

Collin Pierrot, said he hopes everyone will use the services, but especially the youth as they have been "impacted the hardest."

"I think it's time we start focusing on them and work with them," he said of the young people in the community.

The trauma response team is in the community following last Tuesday's attack, which triggered a multi-day search for Thaddeus McNeely, the sole suspect.

RCMP said they "responded within minutes" to the attack after hearing a report around 8:36 p.m. Tuesday night. Community members were ordered to shelter in place until Wednesday morning.

Police said they found three victims with stab wounds Tuesday near a property believed to be the primary crime scene. One person died shortly after being brought to the health centre, while a second victim was in severe condition. The third was injured but stable.

No update has been provided on their status since last Thursday.

McNeely, 24, remained on the run until Thursday when he turned himself in to police.

Pierrot said the community was relieved there was no further altercation leading up to McNeely's arrest. He said there was a lot of fear while he remained at large.

Fort Good Hope community members were encouraged to turn on lights around their home for a vigil. (Collin Pierrot/Facebook)

Since Thursday, the community has held a series of vigils to commemorate the person who died and to allow members to comfort one another and try to move forward.

One vigil encouraged people to turn a light on or put a candle in front of the house, which Pierrot said the majority of the Sahtu community of around 500 participated in.

"It was quite touching," he said. "I was driving around to see all these lights on."

Collin Pierrot, the sub-chief for Fort Good Hope, is encouraging community members to use the services provided by a trauma response team that is in the community in the aftermath of a knife attack that left one person dead and two others injured. (Sara Minogue/CBC)

Pierrot said meals and coffee have been offered at the community hall, to give people an opportunity to gather.

"We're just planning things day by day, just to keep the community busy," Pierrot said.

He said other leadership, including the Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated and the Yamoga Land Corporation, have been offering support as well.

Pierrot thanked the other N.W.T. communities for their thoughts and prayers.

"Giving prayers and all that is helping," he said. "It's quite heartwarming to see."