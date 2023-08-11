Paddlers rescued by helicopter after getting stranded in Kluane National Park

A group of paddlers and their dog had to be rescued by helicopter over the weekend, after losing their canoe in Yukon's Kluane National Park.

According to RCMP, the group of five people was left stranded on the Kathleen River after they lost the vessel in some rough water.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they received a call from Parks Canada staff in Haines Junction on Saturday, saying they'd been notified about the hapless group, and provided GPS coordinates.

Police coordinated with a Haines Junction helicopter company to retrieve the group. Police then drove them to their vehicle.

None of the group were injured.

Police credited the paddlers for having a communications device with them, helping to ensure their safety.

"It meant that they were able to reach out for help when they realized they were stranded, provide information about their location, and get connected with emergency responders," said Cpl. Adam Christie in a statement.

Police also advised anyone travelling in the Yukon wilderness to ensure they have the proper training, and to plan and pack appropriately.