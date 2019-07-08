General open fire ban in effect for much of Yukon
Dawson, Mayo, Carmacks, Ross River, Whitehorse, Teslin, Haines Junction and Beaver Creek under fire bans
"Extreme fire danger" prompted an open fire ban across much of the Yukon Monday.
Effective immediately, open fires — including campfires, fireworks, and burning garbage — are prohibited in the areas of Dawson, Mayo, Carmacks, Ross River, Whitehorse, Teslin, Haines Junction and Beaver Creek.
Mike Fancie, a fire information officer with Yukon's Wildland Fire Management, said in a press release Monday that "officials will be monitoring campgrounds, landfills and dumps to ensure the ban is being respected.
"Individuals not respecting this ban may be subject to prosecution," says the release.
Closed barbecues and cooking stoves are exempt from the ban, but the release states they "must be used with extreme caution."
Earlier in the day, Parks Canada ordered a general open fire ban for Kluane National Park and Reserve, including the Kathleen Lake campground and day use area.
In a press release, parks officials said the fire ban is "due to an extreme fire hazard in the area."
Visitors to the park are asked to take extra care when using personal cook stoves, or when discarding cigarettes.
