Yukon's Kluane Mountain Bluegrass Festival returns for 1st time since pandemic began

Haines Junction, Yukon, was alive with the sound of fiddles and banjos over the weekend as the Kluane Mountain Bluegrass Festival revved up for the first since 2019.

The annual bluegrass festival was cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, but according to Mark Nelson, one of the festival's organizers, this year's events got off to a "roaring start."

"You could tell the energy was really excited to get back here and actually hear live music again," he said Saturday.

The festival took place over three days from Friday to Sunday and featured local and international bluegrass music acts.

Mark Nelson, president of the Yukon Bluegrass Music Association and one of the festival's organizers, said people were excited to 'hear live music again.' (Maya Lach-Aidelbaum/CBC)

Nelson said tickets sold out several months before the festival started, and the concert hall in the St. Elias Convention Centre was packed every day.

Veranda, a bluegrass band from Montreal, Quebec, was one of the visiting acts.

"I feel that everybody's thirsty [for] culture, shows and events and festivals," said Léandre Joly-Pelletier, one of the band members.

It was Veranda's first time visiting the Yukon and the group will also be making stops in Whitehorse and Dawson City later in the month to perform.

Catherine-Audrey Lachapelle, left, and Léandre Joly-Pelletier are part of the bluegrass band Veranda. (Maya Lach-Aidelbaum/CBC) Veranda led a bluegrass music workshop at St. Christopher's Anglican Church on Saturday. (Maya Lach-Aidelbaum/CBC)

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run , a band from Tennessee, performed at the festival Saturday night.

"Bluegrass is all about togetherness and family… It's just an inclusive thing," said guitarist Ben Watlington.

Mandolin player Seth Mulder said Yukoners welcomed the band with open arms.

"It's like being home away from home," he said.

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run performed at the Kluane Mountain Bluegrass Festival Saturday night. (Maya Lach-Aidelbaum/CBC)

Volunteer security guard Rick Nadaud has been helping out with the festival since it was created in 2003.

The Haines Junction resident said locals "love the music."

Rick Nadaud has been volunteering as a security guard for the Kluane Mountain Bluegrass Festival since the festival first began in 2003. (Maya Lach-Aidelbaum/CBC)

Nelson says the festival wouldn't be possible without all the volunteers that help out every year. The festival was still looking for volunteers a few days ago, but Nelson said those positions were filled in time for the event.

"The motto is 'Music, Mountains, Magic,' right?," said Nelson. "And I think that does sum it up pretty well."