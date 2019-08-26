Kluane First Nation chief acclaimed, to prioritize new school

Bob Dickson will be serving his second term as chief of the Kluane First Nation.

Dickson was acclaimed in a vote Friday. He said two of his priorities include getting a water plant and a school in Burwash Landing, Yukon.

"You know it's been 102 years since we've been asking for [a] school in Burwash [Landing]," Dickson said. "It's been a long time, and we still want to continue to follow that vision of building a school."

He said the First Nation is in negotiations with the Yukon government on the school, and he hopes to see results soon.

Christabelle Carlick, Kathleen Johnson and Curtis Carlick were elected as new councillors in Friday's election.

Colson Ford was acclaimed as a youth councillor, but nobody was nominated for the elder's councillor position. Dickson said that one of the current councillors will fill that role.

He said the Kluane First Nation wants to continue to develop their relationship with the Yukon government, and continue to work together on files, including dealing with trans-boundary issues with the White River First Nation.

"We have 100 per cent overlap with another First Nation and we're trying to get [the Yukon government] to the table to step up to the plate and participate in these discussions."

He said that some of the main issues involving the White River First Nation include hunting and lands. He said until the groups are able to resolve some of the overlap problems, the Yukon government will have a hard time moving forward with economic development and creating hunting laws.

Dickson said his First Nation is trying to enhance the use of traditional languages within the community by having street and road signs in the Tutchone language.