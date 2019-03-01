Bringing more women into politics an 'incredible force', says Yukon AFN chief

Kluane Adamek knows the importance of women seeing themselves reflected in the institutions that govern them.

She is Yukon's regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations, and she said she views upcoming elections for the territorial and federal governments and national chief as a ripe opportunity to bring more women into the political world.

"These are the moments to question 'If not me then who?' Or, 'Is there someone who I would be willing to support?' I do really feel that when women come together, it's this incredible force," she said.

In an interview with the CBC's Leonard Linklater for International Women's Day, Adamek spoke about the challenges of navigating patriarchy in politics and the importance of bringing more women into those institutions.

Adamek says she is proud of the leadership in Yukon and women who broke trail in the political world.

"Former regional chief Shirley Adamson, Mary Jane Jim, Grand Chief Judy Gingell, Ruth Massie … others who have held roles … have really led and charged the path forward so that it's not something that's new and different," she said.

Electing women into leadership is "part of who we are in the Yukon," she said, though that kind of representation is not necessarily seen across the country.

Matriarchal leadership is Yukon's strength, chief says

Adamek is not the first, but third, woman to serve as regional chief.

"That's something, as a region, we can all be proud of. Because there are regions that have not had women as elected regional chiefs, which is surprising to many," she said. "But … as a national organization we've got a long way to go."

Adamek said now is the time to create spaces that support women when they enter leadership.

"People really need to see themselves," she said.

Where we come from, as Yukon First Nations people, are from matriarchs. It's that energy ... I take with me, even in the moments when I may be disrespected." - Kluane Adamek, AFN regional chief for Yukon

"There is so much opportunity that we have, in this moment, as Indigenous peoples coming out of COVID-19, recognizing how our worldviews need to be up front and centre of rebuilding," she said, adding that they can lead conversations about economy and climate change.

The voices of women, Elders and youth should be at the heart of those conversations, she said.

"As Indigenous peoples and specifically women … we've been impacted by these colonial structures that were never ours. We look at legislation like the Indian Act … very colonial, very patriarchal, and we still see a lot of that impacting communities," she said.

Adamek said in Yukon, it is not just common practice, but an expectation that women will step forward to lead.

At the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), the executive is made up of three women and eight men, she said.

Interruptions, comments about age and gender or "what do the lady chiefs think" are common in Adamek's world.

"This is very common, and it shouldn't be," she said. "I take pause, but I am reminded of where I come from. And where we come from as Yukon First Nations people are from matriarchs.

"It's that energy, that leadership and that respect that I take with me even in the moments when I may be disrespected," she said.

Adamek acknowledged that institutions like AFN face their own challenges with inclusivity.

"It's a really different dynamic when you have generational perspectives coming to the table … and you know what, it isn't easy. It's really hard sometimes," she said.

"But I will say that the trail that's been broken for me, that was created by all the women who came before me, is really what drives and charges me to say I've got now a responsibility for all the women who are going to be coming behind me," she said.

Adamek credited her work with the Council of Yukon First Nations with expanding her interest in governance structures and how to achieve change.

She encouraged women to enter leadership, because the more women see themselves reflected in those positions, she said, the more they will feel like they can pursue those roles.

"To every woman that is thinking about putting their name forward, that is an incredibly huge step and it's so important that you be supported," she said.