Flood warning returns for Klondike River, evacuation underway again

A tactical evacuation is underway once again in the Rock Creek area near Dawson City, Yukon, as the Klondike River continues to run dangerously high.

Officials have issued another flood warning for the area, a little more than a week after an earlier warning was downgraded to a flood watch.

A tactical evacuation means that residents are advised to leave the area, but are not under an evacuation order.

Emergency officials say melting snow combined with some heavy rain in recent days has caused the river to rise again. Flooding earlier this month was caused primarily by ice jams on the Klondike.

"The cause is different," said Julia Duchesne with Yukon Protective Services on Wednesday.

"Now what we're seeing is just high water levels on the Klondike due to all of the snow melt that's coming off of the surrounding mountains, and that's swelling the river."

Duchesne said heavy rain in recent days is also a factor. The water level at some properties in the Rock Creek area on Wednesday was comparable to what it was earlier this month.

Officials said the river level could peak on Wednesday, but flooding may continue with more rain expected over the coming days.

People who have had to leave their home because of flooding can access support and accommodations by calling 867-332-4597.

Highways closed

The high water has also closed some highways in the region. As of Wednesday morning, the North Klondike Highway between Stewart Crossing and the Dempster Highway cut-off was closed because of a washout.

The Dempster Highway has also been closed because of several washouts in recent days.

And parts of the Silver Trail — the only road into the community of Mayo — are also covered in water because of overflowing ditches, though the road remains open. Duchesne said crews have been pumping water off the road. Officials are asking motorists to travel with caution.

"The creeks and rivers in the Mayo area got some intense downpours over the weekend. They were very localized, but the creeks and rivers in that area were already high due to this quick spring snow melt that we've been getting," Duchesne said.

"So just that bit of precipitation pushed it over the edge."

Highways officials were expected to provide an update later on Wednesday about when the North Klondike Highway and Dempster Highways might reopen.