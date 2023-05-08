Content
Flood warning issued for Klondike River near Dawson City, Yukon

The Yukon government has reported local flooding in the Rock Creek neighbourhood near Dawson City, Yukon. Officials say they expect the high water levels to last until Tuesday evening.

High water levels expected to last into Tuesday evening

An ice jam near Bonanza Bridge. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

The Yukon government has issued a flood warning for the Klondike River. 

As of Sunday evening, it said several ice jams are causing flooding in the neighbourhood of Rock Creek, outside of Dawson City. 

"Stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period," reads the warning. 

Flooding at Rock Creek Campground by Dawson City, Yukon

The Yukon Government has reported local flooding in the Rock Creek neighbourhood near Dawson City, Yukon.

"Flood-prone property owners should have a flood plan in place." 

Officials expect the high water level to last into Tuesday evening. 

Residents can stay up to date on potential flooding on the Yukon government's flood atlas.

A flooded street in the Rock Creek neighbourhood near Dawson City, Yukon. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)
