Yukon muay Thai fighters look to jump onto the national stage

A group of muay Thai fighters in the Yukon are levelling up.

The fighters, part of the Klondike Muay Thai Association, are hoping to put their sport on the map in the territory — and branch out to competitions in Canada and around the world.

"It's a beautiful art, it's flowy, it's about balance," says association head coach Lee Anne Henderson. "It's like a dance."

Muay Thai, also called Thai kickboxing, is a fast-paced martial art in which fighters use their fists, elbows, knees and shins.

Henderson began teaching it at a Whitehorse gym called Better Bodies seven years ago, watching as curious students gave muay Thai a try and were hooked.

This past year, with interest growing and with muay Thai's official recognition by the International Olympic Committee, she led the association to apply to join Muaythai Canada, the sport's national federation.

"We're currently waiting on some paperwork to be finalized," she explained. After they join, they'll be able to participate in national events and competitions.

Maximiliano Rayo (right) trains with the youngest fighter in the club, Gaius Lowe. Lowe just turned 10, but has been training in martial arts since he was five. (Kate McGillivray/CBC)

"We're a small club, and it would be amazing to send out some good fighters to any national or Olympic show," she said.

"I mean, it's a long shot for now, but we've started small and we're working our way up."

One of those fighters is Maximiliano Rayo, who also serves as president of the Klondike Muay Thai Association.

"Realistically, you gain a family out of the whole thing," Rayo said of his involvement with the sport, which goes back four years. He now trains for as many as 20 hours a week.

"We're all pretty close, we meet up at many hours of the day or night."

Rayo sees the group's plan to join Muaythai Canada and go competitive as "one step towards having possible sanctioned attractions here in the Yukon, for people from all around the world to see and participate in."

There are some hurdles to jump first. Membership with Muaythai Canada needs to be confirmed, as does the group's status as a non-profit in the Yukon, which will allow them to begin fundraising.

"That's our number one goal, to get our collapsible ring," said Henderson.

Sherry Thompson (left) spars with Abby Cruikshank. Thompson began training seven years ago and said that muay Thai is 'a lot of fun, a really good workout, and stress relief.' (Kate McGillivray/CBC)

Having a ring, she explained, would give fighters the ability to get used to it so when they travel to compete, they're ready.

"It would be a surreal feeling to practice the art like the professionals do," said Rayo.

He also imagines a future where he and the four other competitive fighters — a group Henderson hopes to grow — are able to represent the territory while competing abroad.

"We are a growing team hopefully looking to put people out there from the Yukon… to have our names and 'the Yukon' announced on the [speakers] in these big stadiums," said Rayo.